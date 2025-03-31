Bihar Being Shamed: Nitish Kumar Holds Woman's Hand, Then Places Arms Around Shoulders at Event, Faces Backlash | VIDEO

Patna: A video clip of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar , shared by RJD has gone viral, in which his inappropriate gesture towards a woman on stage, in Home Minister Amit Shah 's presence has sparked a row.

The Bihar CM, who was seen holding a woman's hand and then placing his arm on her shoulders, has been facing backlash for his act. The RJD has slammed the politician for ‘shaming Bihar’.

Nitish Kumar's Video of Holding Woman's Hand at Public Event Viral

The video is from a public event, held in Patna where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched several projects worth over Rs 800 crore, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. During the event, when the two senior leaders were distributing cheques to the beneficiaries of the schemes, the Bihar CM held the hand of a woman on stage, and then while tugging at her arm, he placed his arm on her shoulders.

It can be clearly seen in the video that the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Chaudhary is subtly asking Kumar to let go of the woman. Even before the woman left, he was seen smiling at her and saying something.

‘Bihar is Being Shamed’: RJD Slams Nitish Kumar Over Inappropriate Gesture

The 39-second video clip, which has been viral on the internet, has also been shared by the official ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) page of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), slamming the Bihar Chief Minister for his actions. The video, that has been viewed by over 37 thousand people and has been shared by more than 400 netizens, has been flooded with comments, as the Bihar CM faces backlash.

The video shared by RJD is captioned, “It is highly objectionable how Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is pulling a woman towards him while Home Minister Amit Shah watches away. The poor chief minister has shamed Bihar…"

When Nitish Kumar Disrespected National Anthem

Not long ago, Nitish Kumar was under fire for disrespecting the national anthem, after he was caught talking and laughing during the National Anthem at a public event in Patna. The incident sparked a massive controversy with the opposition demanding his resignation and questioning him over his mental and physical health.