Bihar Cop Suspended After Viral Video Shows Him Firing AK-47 During Siwan Student Protest

New Delhi: A Police personnel in Bihar have been suspended after a viral video showed them firing an AK-47 rifle during the July 25 Bihar Bandh protests in Siwan district.

The Siwan Superintendent of Police (SP) confirmed that the disciplinary action has been taken against the police personnel seen firing the weapon during the demonstration.

The Bihar Police Headquarters reviewed the viral footage before ordering the suspension of the constable pending further inquiry.

The suspension comes days after student protests in Siwan turned violent, with clashes erupting between demonstrators and the police.

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AK-47 Firing Captured on Camera

SIT team member Abhishek Patel, who was seen firing an AK-47 rifle during the protest, has been suspended.

The viral footage, widely circulated on social media, shows the police personnel discharging the weapon during the unrest.

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Following the video's circulation, the Bihar Police Headquarters took serious note of the incident and initiated disciplinary proceedings.

Statewide Protests Witnessed Clashes

The incident occurred during the Bihar Bandh protests on July 25, when student organisations staged demonstrations across multiple districts in the state.

In Siwan, the protest turned violent after demonstrators clashed with police personnel. Stone-pelting was reported during the confrontation, prompting the police to use tear gas shells and resort to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

The Bihar Bandh saw large-scale demonstrations by student organisations across several districts, with clashes reported from multiple locations.