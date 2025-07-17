Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Makes Huge Pre-Poll Announcement: 125 Units of Free Electricity From This Date. Are You Eligible?

Free Electricity in Bihar: With the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 just around the corner, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced a major relief measure for domestic power consumers. In a social media post at 8 AM this morning, he declared that domestic consumers will receive 125 units of electricity free of cost, beginning August 1. The move is expected to benefit over 1.67 crore families across the state and is being seen as a major pre-election welfare initiative.

CM Nitish Kumar also highlighted his government’s focus on accessible and affordable electricity for all in his X post.

“We have been providing electricity to everyone at affordable rates from the very beginning. Now we have decided that from August 1, 2025, that is, from the July bill itself, all domestic consumers in the state will not have to pay any money for electricity up to 125 units,” he wrote. “This will benefit a total of 1 crore 67 lakh families in the state,” CM Nitish Kumar added.

This initiative is aimed at easing the burden of rising power costs on economically weaker and middle-income households.

Solar Power Plan in the Pipeline

Parallel to the free electricity scheme, Nitish Kumar also announced a solar energy plan which aims to generate 10,000 megawatts of clean energy over the next three years.

For families under the Kutir Jyoti scheme, the government will bear the entire cost of solar installations. Other eligible households will receive substantial financial support from the state.

“Under the Kutir Jyoti scheme, for extremely poor families, the state government will bear the entire cost of installing solar power plants, and for the rest, the government will provide appropriate support,” Nitish Kumar mentioned in his X post.

Bihar Gears Up for Assembly Polls

This announcement came just ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections slated for October-November 2025, where all 243 constituencies will go to the polls. Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), now aligned again with the BJP-led NDA after a brief stint with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, is expected to pitch this power subsidy as a key player of its poll campaign.