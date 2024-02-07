Why Hyderabad Has Turned Top Destination For 'Resort Politics' | 5 Points

The massive win in the recently held Telangana Assembly Elections have made Hyderabad a stronghold for the Congress. | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Hyderabad: After Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) coalition MLAs departed from Hyderabad on Sunday after spending two days here safe from any poaching attempts amid political crisis in their state, Bihar Congress MLAs arrived in the south Indian city for the same reason.

The floor test for the Champai Soren-led Jharkhand government wil be held today, while the new government in Bihar will face trust vote on February 12.

Advertisement

After Nitish Kumar switched to NDA and formed new government in Bihar with the support of BJP, Congress is no longer an ally of the JDU. Still, the Congress wants to keep its flock together ahead of the floor test and hence shifted their MLAs to Hyderabad.

In Jharkhand, JMM leader Champai Soren assumed the Chief Minister's officer following the arrest of Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. A state of political turmoil emerged in the state with falling of the JMM government.

Advertisement

Even though Champai Soren claimed support of 43 MLAs in the 81-member state Assembly, fear of poaching led MLAs to shift Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Top Destination For ‘Resort Politics’ | 5 points

As Jharkhand MLAs reached Hyderabad amid political crisis in their state, Telangana minister and Telangana Congress in-charge escorted them from the airport to Leonia resort where they spent the weekend. The Jharkhand MLAs were cornered from everything as the entry and exit point of the wing they were staying were highly secured with security arrangements. They reportedly had separate dining arrangements to make sure no other people get access to them. The time when Jharkhand MLAs left for Ranchi, a day ahead of the floor test, a group of Congress MLAs reached the city. They were taken to Siri Nature's Valley Resort in Kagazghat in Rangareddy. The massive win in the recently held Telangana Assembly Elections have made Hyderabad a stronghold for the Congress. Hence, it has become the top destination for resrto politics. In regards to Jharkhand, the ruling alliance of JMM and Congress took shelter in Hyderabad, while from Bihar, the 12 Congress MLAs arrived in the city to be safe from poaching attempts in view of February 12 floor test. Given that both the instances served as case of safeguarding Congress MLAs, Hyderabad became their preferred spot.