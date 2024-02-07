English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 08:42 IST

Why Hyderabad Has Turned Top Destination For 'Resort Politics' | 5 Points

Ronit Singh
The massive win in the recently held Telangana Assembly Elections have made Hyderabad a stronghold for the Congress. | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Hyderabad: After Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) coalition MLAs departed from Hyderabad on Sunday after spending two days here safe from any poaching attempts amid political crisis in their state, Bihar Congress MLAs arrived in the south Indian city for the same reason. 

The floor test for the Champai Soren-led Jharkhand government wil be held today, while the new government in Bihar will face trust vote on February 12. 

After Nitish Kumar switched to NDA and formed new government in Bihar with the support of BJP, Congress is no longer an ally of the JDU. Still, the Congress wants to keep its flock together ahead of the floor test and hence shifted their MLAs to Hyderabad. 

In Jharkhand, JMM leader Champai Soren assumed the Chief Minister's officer following the arrest of Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. A state of political turmoil emerged in the state with falling of the JMM government. 

Even though Champai Soren claimed support of 43 MLAs in the 81-member state Assembly, fear of poaching led MLAs to shift Hyderabad.  

Hyderabad Top Destination For ‘Resort Politics’ | 5 points

  1. As Jharkhand MLAs reached Hyderabad amid political crisis in their state, Telangana minister and Telangana Congress in-charge escorted them from the airport to Leonia resort where they spent the weekend.
  2. The Jharkhand MLAs were cornered from everything as the entry and exit point of the wing they were staying were highly secured with security arrangements. They reportedly had separate dining arrangements to make sure no other people get access to them. 
  3. The time when Jharkhand MLAs left for Ranchi, a day ahead of the floor test, a group of Congress MLAs reached the city. They were taken to Siri Nature's Valley Resort in Kagazghat in Rangareddy.
  4. The massive win in the recently held Telangana Assembly Elections have made Hyderabad a stronghold for the Congress. Hence, it has become the top destination for resrto politics. 
  5. In regards to Jharkhand, the ruling alliance of JMM and Congress took shelter in Hyderabad, while from Bihar, the 12 Congress MLAs arrived in the city to be safe from poaching attempts in view of February 12 floor test. Given that both the instances served as case of safeguarding Congress MLAs, Hyderabad became their preferred spot.  
