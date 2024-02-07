Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Santosh, Samrat and Sumit: List of New Faces in Nitish Kumar's Cabinet

Bihar Politics: While Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha became his Deputies, six other ministers were also inducted into his new cabinet.

Digital Desk
Nitish Kumar New Cabinet
Nitish Kumar New Cabinet | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bihar Politics News:  Eight ministers, including two Deputy Chief Ministers, took oath along with Nitish Kumar on Sunday. After severing ties with RJD, Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 9th time. While Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha became his Deputies, six other ministers were also inducted into his new cabinet. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan also attended Nitish Kumar's oath-taking ceremony as an NDA ally.   

List of ministers inducted in Nitish Kumar's cabinet today:-

  • Samrat Choudhary (Deputy CM) 
  • Vijay Kumar Sinha (Deputy CM) 
  • Dr Prem Kumar (BJP)
  • Vijendra Yadav (JDU)
  • Vijay Chaudhary (JDU)
  • Shravan Kumar (JDU)
  • Santosh Suman (HAM)
  • Sumit Singh (Independent)

Nitish Kumar had joined the 'Mahagathbandhan' in August 2022, after severing ties with the BJP, accusing it of trying to 'split' his Janata Dal (United). He had formed a new government with a multi-party coalition that included the RJD, the Congress and three Left parties.

Dubbing him as "Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram", the Congress said there are many people like him in the country. The expression was used widely in politics in the 90s referring to the frequent floor-crossing and switching of parties.

Advertisement

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said they already knew about Kumar's decision to leave the alliance, but had not said anything to help keep the INDIA bloc together.

"There are many people like 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram' in the country. Earlier he and I were fighting together. When I talked to (RJD chief) Lalu (Prasad) ji and (his son) Tejashwi (Yadav) ji, they also said that Nitish is going," he said.

Advertisement

The Congress president said if Kumar wanted to stay, he would have stayed.

"Therefore, we already knew this, but we did not say anything to keep the INDIA bloc intact. If we say something wrong, a wrong message will go out. Lalu Prasad Yadav ji and Tejashwi Yadav ji had already given us this information. Today, it has become true," Kharge said.

Advertisement

After severing ties with the BJP in 2022, Kumar embarked on a drive to bring together all parties across the country to take on the BJP and that culminated in the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA.

Lashing out at Kumar, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is clear that a "political drama" is being created in order to divert attention from the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Emraan Hashmi To Be Part Of Adivi Sesh Starrer Goodachari 2? Find Out

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Valentine's Day 2024: Things Singles Can Do On The Day Of Love

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  3. Snap stocks plunge 30% after ad revenue shortfall

    Tech 15 minutes ago

  4. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement