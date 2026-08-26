Bihar on Alert As Gandak River Water Level Rises, Poses Flash-Flood Risk; 9 NDRF Teams Deployed

Patna: Special vigilance is being exercised in Bihar due to the emergence of a flash flood situation in the upper catchment area of the Gandak River in Nepal and the likelihood of a sudden surge in water flow, an official statement issued by the Disaster Management Department stated.

Disaster management authorities said all necessary preparations are being made to address the potential flood situation in districts along the Gandak River.

"A high risk of flash floods is forecast for the Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Lamjung, and Tanahun districts (Gandak catchment) and the Dolakha and Sindhupalchok districts (Kosi catchment) in Nepal," it said.

A high-level review meeting was held today under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, Pratyaya Amrit. District Magistrates and senior police officials/Superintendents of Police from the concerned districts participated in the meeting via video conferencing.

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While reviewing the evolving situation, instructions were issued to all concerned districts to remain vigilant and ensure that all necessary preparedness measures for rescue and relief are fully in place, the statement added.

The Water Resources Department has issued instructions to release water through all the gates of the Gandak Barrage and its associated canals to ensure the safe and effective management of available water flow.

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Relevant water resources officials and engineers have been directed to maintain constant vigilance in their respective areas and ensure the monitoring of water resource infrastructure, including embankments, it added.

The state government has clarified that there is no need for any panic.

The administration is fully alert, and all necessary resources and rescue teams are being readied in advance. At the same time, citizens are urged not to panic but to remain fully prepared for a potential flood situation, it mentioned.

9 NDRF Teams Deployed

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed nine teams across Bihar amid a looming flood threat following heavy rainfall and flash floods in Nepal, with additional teams sent to vulnerable areas as authorities prepare for a possible rise in water levels downstream, NDRF Commandant Hitender Pal Singh Kandari said on Wednesday.

Kandari said NDRF teams had already been pre-positioned in flood-prone areas of the state as part of the force's monsoon preparedness, while additional teams were sent after the situation in Nepal indicated a possibility of increased water flow into Bihar.

"In the monsoon season, because of the impact of the monsoon in various places, where there are potential areas where there is a possibility of floods during the monsoon season, we deploy our teams in advance, which is called pre-positioning," Kandari said.

He said some teams were already stationed in Bihar and additional personnel had subsequently been deployed based on the evolving situation.