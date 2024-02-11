Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Bihar Police Adopts Registered Post for Issuing E-Challans to Traffic Violators

Bihar Police implement e-challans via registered post for traffic violators; seeking cost recovery from offenders; Patna tops violations.

Garvit Parashar
Bihar Police Adopts Registered Post for Issuing E-Challans
Bihar Police Adopts Registered Post for Issuing E-Challans | Image:ANI
The Bihar Police, under the guidance of Additional Director General (ADG) Traffic Sudhanshu Kumar, has implemented a new method to address traffic violations by introducing e-challans via registered post. Kumar stated, "This is the only reason that we have decided to deliver e-challans to traffic violators via registered post. We introduced this system in Patna a few days ago. Now we want to introduce it in all districts. A letter in this regard has already been sent to all district traffic police."
    
Regarding the financial aspect of this initiative, Kumar mentioned that while currently, the traffic police bear the cost of sending e-challans via registered post, they are seeking permission to recover these costs from the offenders. He explained, "We have sought permission from the competent authority for the recovery of the cost of sending challans by registered post from the offenders."

Official statistics reveal the scale of traffic violations in Bihar, with approximately 3,000 e-challans or notices issued daily for various infractions such as over-speeding, signal jumping, helmet-less riding, triple-riding on two-wheelers, and driving while using a phone. However, a significant portion of these e-challans remain unpaid by motorists.

As of February 8, 2024, Bihar Traffic Police issued a total of 2,989 e-challans across all 38 districts in the state, amounting to ₹46.5 lakh in fines. However, only ₹6.44 lakh of this total fine has been cleared by motorists. The substantial pending amount, approximately ₹39.63 lakh, underscores the necessity for a more effective enforcement mechanism.

Patna emerges as the city with the highest incidence of traffic violations, with the Traffic Police issuing around 630 to 650 e-challans for various infractions on a daily basis. Other cities witnessing significant traffic violations include Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Rohtas, Gaya, Begusarai, and Saran.
 

Published February 11th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

