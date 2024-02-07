English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 19:17 IST

Bihar Political Unrest: Rahul Gandhi Contacts Jitan Ram Manjhi, Inviting Him to Join INDIA Bloc

Manjhi was reportedly asked by Gandhi to think about joining the INDIA alliance because Nitish Kumar was leaving soon.

Nishtha Narayan
Rahul Gandhi , Jitan Ram Manjhi
Bihar Political Unrest: Rahul Gandhi Contacts Jitan Ram Manjhi, Inviting Him to Join INDIA Bloc | Image:Republic
Bihar: Amid the political unrest that followed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's expected switch to the NDA, Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, contacted the founder of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former chief minister of Bihar,

Manjhi was reportedly asked by Gandhi to think about joining the INDIA alliance because Nitish Kumar was leaving soon. It is expected that Congressman Bhupesh Baghel, who is serving as Bihar's senior observer, will meet with Manjhi shortly.

HAM MLAs Meet Underway 

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) MLAs are currently meeting at party leader Jitan Ram Manjhi's Patna home. The BJP and the NDA have the HAM as an ally.

Nitish Kumar likely to resign shortly

As per media reports, Nitish Kumar might resign on Saturday as the chief minister of Bihar and retake the oath of office with the NDA cabinet on Sunday. Amid rumors that Bihar chief minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar might leave the 28-party opposition coalition established to challenge the central government led by the BJP, the statement was made.

Kharge Trying to Speak To Nitish 

Amid the “confusion" over Nitish Kumar's pose, the Congress said it is hopeful and that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is “trying to speak with the Bihar chief minister".

Published January 27th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

Bihar Politics
