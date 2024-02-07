Advertisement

Bihar: Jail prisoners in Bihar were observed pushing a police van after it ran out of petrol in an odd event. The police van ran out of petrol, according to a user who posted the footage on X, formerly twitter. After the police car ran out of petrol, four detainees are seen pushing it in the 10-second video clip. The police van ran out of petrol while transporting the prisoners to a court hearing.

There are frequent reports of inmates breaking out of a police van in the middle of the street. Nonetheless, a remarkable incident that was captured on camera shows the jail inmates helping police officers go to court rather than trying to flee. The uncommon video originates from Bihar's Bhagalpur. It has been reported that the thiefs pushed the police van to move 500 meters after its fuel ran out. The inmates were taken into custody for selling alcohol unlawfully.

Advertisement

Bihar: A Police van ran out of fuel in the middle of the road, and it was pushed by the inmates going to court for their hearing. pic.twitter.com/zPqdFbbc3T — Jist (@jist_news) February 3, 2024

From Naugachia, the prisoners were being transported to Bhagalpur. However, the police van was struck close to Kachari Chowk due to empty fuel tank. Once that happened, the prisoners got out of the van and pushed till it reached the court. Even though the driver of the police vehicle denied any role in the incident, the video clearly demonstrates that the individuals pushing the van were the prisoners. You can see one of them with ropes bound around its tummy.

Advertisement



