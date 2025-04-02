Bihar's Lady Singham IPS Kamya Mishra Quits At 28

Patna: Popularly known as ‘Lady Singham’, Bihar cadre IPS officer Kamya Mishra's has resigned from the prestigious All India Service at the age of 28. Her resignation has been accepted by the President.

Kamya Mishra, who hails from Odisha joined Indian Police Service in 2019. She secured 172nd rank in UPSC on her first attempt.

Rose To Fame For Effectively Handling Criminals

IPS Kamya Mishra, often referred to as Lady Singham, led campaigns against criminals. Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni's father, Jitan Sahni, was murdered in Bihar. To investigate the incident, an STF was established, and the responsibility was assigned to Kamya Mishra.

She was earlier allotted Himachal Pradesh cadre. Later, she was transferred to Himachal Pradesh cadre. Kamya Mishra is married to Avadhesh Saroj, an IPS officer from the 2021 Bihar cadre.

(IPS officer Kamya Mishra/Instagram)

Held Crucial Posts in Bihar

At the time of resignation, Kamya Mishra was holding the position of Superintendent of Police, Darbhanga (Rural).

Prior to this, she was serving as the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) at the Patna Secretariat. Her appointment played a crucial role in strengthening law and order in rural areas.

(IPS officer Kamya Mishra/Instagram-KamyaMisra)

Kamya Mishra has completed her graduation from the Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi.