With 'Mahakal', Tripund & Chandan On Forehead, Muslim Man Stands In Mahakaleshwar Temple With Hindu Woman For Bhasma Aarti; Brutally Thrashed

Ujjain: A Muslim man who was standing in queue for the Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjan, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly beaten by members of the Bajrang Dal. Notably, he was visiting the temple with a Hindu woman when the brutal assault took place.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Sarfaraz Shaikh, who is a resident of Pimpri, Pune. Sarfaraz had reportedly come from Maharashtra to Ujjain for temple darshan. He was standing in queue in the temple with his friend for attending the Bhasma aarti when Bajrang Dal members became suspicious of his identity.

Notably, he had ‘Mahakal’ written on his forehead, along with chandan (sandalwood) and Tripund (sacred Hindu tilak).

The people who assaulted him launched the attacked after checking his name on his Aadhar Card.

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A purported video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The video showed the attackers grabbing the ma's hair and thrashing him in public. Sarfaraz was seen curled up on the ground as several men rained blows on him, hitting him with their feet. The victim was seen repeatedly pleading to be let off.

The attackers were heard saying, “Everyone see. He is Sarfaraz. Sporting tilak on his forehead, he has come to the temple with a Hindu girl for darshan.”

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Police later escorted the man to safety.