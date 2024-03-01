Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 12:29 IST

Bihar Shocker: Videographer Shot in Mouth After He Fails to Record Birthday Celebration, Dies

Sushil Kumar Sahni failed to record a birthday party completely as his camera's battery got discharged in the middle of the celebration.

Man Shot Dead in Bihar (Representational Image)
Man Shot Dead in Bihar (Representational Image) | Image:Freepik
New Delhi: In a deeply disturbing incident, a 22-year-old videographer was brutally killed after being shot in the mouth in Darbhanga district of Bihar. The incident took place late Wednesday night when the videographer Sushil Kumar Sahni failed to record a birthday party completely as his camera's battery got discharged in the middle of the celebration. He was rushed to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by people present at the party but succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Police said that Sushil was hired by a fellow villager named Rakesh Sahni to film his daughter's birthday celebration. However, the filming was cut short when Sushil's camera battery died. Enraged by this, Rakesh, the accused, verbally abused Sushil before fatally shooting him in the mouth. Rakesh and his associates then took Sushil to DMCH (hospital), but abandoned him at the hospital entrance before fleeing. Despite efforts by hospital staff, Sushil succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the emergency ward.

Following the incident, villagers blocked traffic on Laheriasarai main road and demanded an immediate arrest of the accused. They disrupted traffic flow for several hours, causing a traffic jam spanning about one kilometre on both sides of the road. The blockade was eventually resolved after Benipur SDPO Sumit Kumar intervened and calmed the protesting villagers.

"The father of the deceased has lodged an FIR against Rakesh, who is absconding after the incident. Preliminary investigation revealed that Rakesh is also involved in the illegal liquor trade. We have detained three persons for interrogation in this connection, and raids are being conducted to nab the accused," the SDPO told a leading daily. 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 12:07 IST

