Bikaner Health Scare: After Kota, Now Six Women Develop Kidney Failure After C-Section Deliveries at PBM Hospital, Probe Underway

A major health scare has gripped Rajasthan’s Bikaner district after six women developed severe kidney-related complications following cesarean deliveries at PBM Hospital, one of the largest government healthcare facilities in the region. The incident has sparked concern among medical authorities and patients alike, especially as it comes barely weeks after a similar tragedy in Kota, where five women died following childbirth-related complications.

All six women are currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with doctors initiating dialysis after their kidneys were found to be severely affected. One of the patients, identified as 20-year-old Preeti from Phalodi, remains in critical condition and is on ventilator support.

Sudden Deterioration After C-Section Surgeries

According to hospital sources, the affected women underwent cesarean deliveries in the hospital’s maternity wing around 10 to 15 days ago. Soon after surgery, their health reportedly began to deteriorate.

Doctors observed a series of alarming symptoms, including reduced urine output, falling platelet counts, acute kidney injury, excessive bleeding, and in some cases, multiple organ complications. The women affected are between 20 and 27 years of age.

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The sudden emergence of similar symptoms among multiple patients has raised serious questions and prompted an internal investigation.

ICU Admissions and Emergency Dialysis

All six women have been shifted to intensive care, where they are being closely monitored by specialist teams.

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Medical records reviewed by local media reportedly show that every affected patient is undergoing dialysis due to acute kidney injury. Some patients have also developed severe blood-related complications and organ dysfunction.

The condition of Preeti is said to be the most critical. Doctors suspect that complications arising after delivery may have affected multiple organs, while concerns have also been raised about possible oxygen deprivation impacting neurological function.

Patients Suffer Multiple Serious Complications

The treatment records indicate a troubling pattern of severe post-delivery complications.

Several women were diagnosed with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), while others developed blood clotting abnormalities, low platelet counts, severe infections, and suspected HELLP syndrome, a dangerous pregnancy-related condition linked to liver damage and blood disorders.

In some cases, doctors also noted fluid accumulation around the lungs, high potassium levels in the blood, postpartum bleeding, and signs of multiple organ dysfunction syndrome.

Hospital Rules Out Premature Conclusions

Hospital authorities have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the complications.

Officials have not ruled out infection as a possible factor but say it may not be the sole reason behind the kidney failures. According to senior doctors, excessive bleeding and other medical complications can also trigger acute kidney injury in postpartum patients.

The hospital administration has announced plans to install an advanced infection detection machine capable of identifying infections within 90 seconds, aiming to strengthen patient safety and early diagnosis.

Kota Tragedy Adds to Growing Anxiety

The Bikaner incident has attracted even greater attention because it follows the recent maternal deaths in Kota, where five women died after developing similar symptoms, including kidney failure, low platelet counts and sudden health deterioration following cesarean deliveries.

That case remains under investigation, with authorities examining possible links to medicines and treatment protocols used during childbirth procedures.

While officials have stressed that no connection has yet been established between the Kota and Bikaner cases, the emergence of another cluster of severe post-delivery complications has heightened concerns across Rajasthan’s public healthcare system.

Investigation Continues

Medical experts and hospital administrators are now examining treatment records, infection-control procedures, medicines used during surgery, and other possible factors that may have contributed to the patients’ deteriorating condition.

For now, all six women remain under close observation as doctors work to stabilise their health. The findings of the ongoing investigation are expected to determine whether the complications stemmed from infection, underlying medical conditions, treatment-related factors, or a combination of causes.