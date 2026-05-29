Inside Kota’s 'Fake Oxytocin' Horror: BP Crash, Platelet Collapse, Kidney Failure - The Pain 5 Mothers Suffered Before Dying

Just a few months after contaminated cough syrup Coldrif allegedly killed move than 22 innocent children in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara and Betul districts, another disturbing drug safety lapse and healthcare tragedy has emerged - this time in Rajasthan’s Kota, where at least five women reportedly died after being administered suspected 'fake' Oxytocin injections during and after C-section deliveries.

The deaths have triggered massive outrage and exposed what investigators suspect could be a massive fake drug racket operating within the healthcare supply chain. The biggest questions should now be asked are: Who cleared these ‘fake’ drugs, why did quality checks fail, and why does action come only after multiple lives are lost?

A deep-dive investigation has now been launched after laboratory testing reportedly revealed that a batch of oxytocin injections supplied to government hospitals failed quality and potency tests. According to preliminary findings, the injections allegedly contained ‘zero oxytocin content’ and lacked the required active component.

The Rajasthan government has since banned the suspected batch across the state, seized thousands of vials, suspended hospital staff and launched a high-level inquiry into the deaths.

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What Exactly Happened - A Terrifying Patten of Symptoms?

The most disturbing part of the case is the pattern investigators observed among the women who underwent surgeries to deliver babies. According to officials and preliminary medical findings, the pregnant and postpartum women admitted to the hospital developed severe complications within hours after the medicine was administered following C-section and uterine surgeries.

The women suffered a sudden and sharp drop in blood pressure, rapidly falling platelet counts, and showed symptoms consistent with acute kidney failure. These complications emerged within 8 to 12 hours after they got the injection.

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For grieving families, the tragedy is unbearable! Newborn children have lost their mothers before their lives had even properly begun. Families are now demanding answers over how women who successfully underwent childbirth died just hours later inside government hospitals.

The Drug Under Scanner: Oxytocin

The focus of the investigation has now turned to Oxytocin - a commonly used drug in obstetric care. Oxytocin is a synthetic hormone routinely administered during and after delivery. It is used to induce labour, prevent excessive post-partum bleeding and trigger uterine contractions. The drug is typically administered intravenously or intramuscularly.

However, health experts classify oxytocin as a ‘high-alert drug' because of its narrow therapeutic window.

Multiple medical risks associated with oxytocin include - Fatal complications if infused too quickly, violent uterine contractions in high doses, and increased risks in women with previous C-section scars.

The investigative officials now suspect that the supplied injections at the Kota hospital were fake that lacked the required active ingredient. Laboratory tests showed the medicine used at this Kota hospital lacked the required blood-clotting component.

Oxytocin Banned In Rajasthan

Following the revelations, Rajasthan government has imposed a statewide ban on the suspected oxytocin batch. According to officials, nearly 16,000 oxytocin injections had been supplied to hospitals across Rajasthan, raising fears that the fake medicine may have reached multiple healthcare facilities beyond Kota.

So far, the Drug Control Department has seized 3,501 injections as part of the ongoing crackdown. Authorities have also launched inspections across hospitals, distributors, and medicine supply chains connected to the suspected batch.

Investigative agencies are now probing how the allegedly fake injections entered government hospital systems and who was responsible for clearing them for use. As per the sources, criminal cases will be registered against those involved once custody-related legal procedures are completed.

Officials are simultaneously examining IV fluid batches and other medicines administered during treatment to rule out additional contamination or supply failures.

Suspensions, Inquiry And AIIMS Monitoring

The Rajasthan government has launched a high-level inquiry into the deaths. Several hospital staff members linked to the case have already been suspended pending investigation.

Speaking to Republic Bharat, Kota District Collector Piyush Samariya said that suspicious cases involving women who underwent cesarean deliveries began emerging on May 4. He stated that investigators noticed a consistent pattern across the cases, which triggered a detailed investigation.

According to Samariya, teams from the Health Department along with experts from AIIMS Delhi are continuously monitoring the situation and examining all aspects of the case. He said that a final conclusion regarding the exact cause of deaths will emerge only after the final medical and forensic reports are submitted.

The collector further stated that the Rajasthan Health Department in Jaipur ordered the suspension of the OT in-charge and other officials after the inquiry found lapses in monitoring and protocol implementation.