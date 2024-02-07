Advertisement

Bengaluru: Bikers in Bengaluru suffered serious injuries after pulling off a risky stunt for a social media video, underscoring the dangers of such actions. There have been several instances of people speeding, performing bike stunts, and doing things just to get attention online. Authorities are advising care and safe driving habits in addition to taking legal action against individuals implicated. The terrible motorcycling stunt has once again raised concerns about situations in which a social media trend aimed at garnering a few likes could have tragically taken a life.

Bikers were seen attempting to record a video of a McLaren Supercar in motion in the footage that was uploaded on X, the previous Twitter. The risky stunt was seen on Bengaluru's Vittal Mallya Road and was recorded by CCTV. However, the passion they had for making Instagram Reels nearly ended their lives. After colliding with the car from behind, one bike lost balance and several other crashed to the ground. "Motorcyclists who were following a McLaren supercar on Vittal Mallya road collided with each other," said ThirdEye as a caption for the video. "Making Instagram Reels and filming supercars has become a huge obsession for people."

Biker 🏍 who was tailing a McLaren supercar 🏎 on Vittal Mallya road, collided with each other. People are so obsessed with capturing videos of supercars and creating Instagram reels 🤦#RoadSafety #TrafficIncident #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/6doQEKkqE4 — ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) February 6, 2024

There have been numerous incidents when reckless driving, bike stunts, and the trend of creating social media reels have resulted in fatalities. Police have arrested a number of people for the act and are monitoring the phenomenon, which is becoming dangerous for both riders and passers-by.