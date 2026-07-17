Bill on 'Vande Mataram' Likely to be Tabled in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The government is set to introduce a bill related to 'Vande Mataram' in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, according to sources.

The move is part of the government’s broader legislative strategy for the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which prioritises the passage of key ordinances and important bills in the initial phase.

Key Legislative Priorities

Government sources indicated that the following major legislations are on the fast-track list:

--Income Tax Amendment Bill

--Legislation prescribing penalties for disrespecting national honours

--Bill concerning the strength (number) of judges in the Supreme Court

--Several other significant bills

Sources added that government strategists are confident of securing the necessary support in the Rajya Sabha. They are fully prepared to meet the required numbers, including the two-thirds majority wherever mandated.

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Meanwhile, BJP has slammed the Congress and other opposition parties regarding the statutory protection of the bill on Vande Mataram and accused them of opposing it for appeasement politics.

In a post on X, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Govt moves to give respect to Vande Mataram; Opposition has a problem. Law will make insulting the national song VM a punishable offence, bringing it among the other high symbols of the republic, like the national anthem; the national flag; and the Constitution, whose insult attracts criminal action. But Congress, etc oppose. In Nehru era, they divided Vande Mataram. Even now, they oppose it. Insult it… for votebank."

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Changes in Parliamentary Practices

In a separate development, the parliamentary party meeting -- traditionally held on Tuesdays during sessions -- has been renamed ‘Mangal Milan’.

Additionally, the new political party formed by rebel Trinamool Congress MPs who joined the NCPCI is expected to receive official recognition. Once recognised, it will be invited to participate in all-party meetings.