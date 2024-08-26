sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Bird Flu: Odisha Govt Hatched Over 11,700 Chicken, Health Dept Issues Alert

Published 21:14 IST, August 26th 2024

Bird Flu: Odisha Govt Hatched Over 11,700 Chicken, Health Dept Issues Alert

The Odisha government has culled over 11,700 chickens in Puri district's Pipili, following the detection of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bird Flu
WHO Raises Alarm Against Growing Human Cases of Bird Flu, Calls it Matter of Grave Concern | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

21:14 IST, August 26th 2024