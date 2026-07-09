BIZARRE! 25,000-Volt Railway Wire Stolen In Bihar, Shocked Passengers Left In Limbo As Train Services Affected For 3 Hours

Patna: After railway tracks, towers and bridges, another bizarre theft has been reported in Bihar. This time, thieves allegedly stole around 100 metres of 25,000-volt overhead electrical equipment wire between Tehta and Jehanabad railway stations.

The theft left passengers in a limbo as train services were affected for nearly three hours on Gaya-Patna rail section on Thursday.

According to East Central Railway officials, the incident took place around 3.05 am. The stolen wire was part of the 25,000-volt overhead electrification system used to supply power to electric trains.

East Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Saraswati Chandra said the theft affected train movement on the route. During the disruption, affected down trains were operated through single-line working to ensure limited movement while railway teams carried out repair work.

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Railway staff rushed to the spot after the incident was detected and restored the damaged overhead line. The section was declared fit for normal operations at 6.26 am, nearly three hours after the theft was reported.

The Railway Protection Force later recovered the stolen wire. Officials said an investigation has been launched to identify and arrest those involved in the theft. It is not yet clear how the accused managed to cut the high-voltage wire.

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Thieves Steal Entire 132-Foot-Tall Mobile Tower

Last month, a 132-foot-tall mobile tower was stolen in Bihar's Dumraon, Buxar district.

The theft came to light when GTL Infrastructure officials reached the sit to repair the telecom tower. Upon arrival, the officials were shocked to find that the entire tower had disappeared. Further, a 15-kVA generator and other technical equipment installed at the site were also missing.

The tower was located in a residential area, and residents said they were unaware of when or how it was removed.