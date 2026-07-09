'Iss Khane Ka Paisa De Rahe Hai?': Video Of Dirty Water Dripping On Food In Train Pantry Goes Viral, Triggers Hygiene Concern

A disturbing video purportedly showing dirty water dripping on food being prepared in a train pantry has gone viral, sparked massive outrage and triggering concerns over hygiene standards maintained by Indian Railways.

The video, recorded by a passenger, purportedly showed water from the AC vent dripping on several food trays being prepared for passengers.

The man who shot the video was heard telling a Railways staffer in the panty, “Galat baat hai uncle ye…Paani paani sara ye khaano me chu raha hai (This is wrong, uncle. Water is dripping on food from above.)” He added, “Hum paisa de rahe hai khaane ka. Iss khaane ka paisa de rahe hai? (Are we paying for such food?)”

A bunch of other passengers were also seen objecting to the unhygienic manner in which the meals were being prepared.

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‘You Charge So Much…’: Public Demands Accountability

The video caused massive outrage amongst the public on social media, with several people calling for accountability by tagging IRCTC and the Ministry of Railways to their posts.

A netizen wrote, “Some people feel illness after train journey, and they thinks that's due to weakness in journey but the contaminated food provided by railways plays a big role in that illness.” Another said, “You charge so much and we get this kind of food and service. Take strict action.”

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The IRCTC reacted to the man's video , saying, “Dear sir, Please share your Journey details and PNR in DM. Regards, IRCTC Official."