Agra: In a bizarre incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Agra has filed for divorce over the use of her makeup by her mother-in-law without her permission. The woman has claimed that whenever she had to go to an event, there would be no makeup left for her as her mother-in-law had already used it. During the counseling session, the complainant told the ‘Parivar Paramarsh Kendra’ (Family Counselling Centre) of the Agra police that her mother-in-law would dress up and wear makeup inside the house.

Following several repeated instances, the woman denied her the permission to put on makeup while being inside the house which led to a heated argument between both of them.

The woman alleged that her mother-in-law told her son about the incident and after which she was subjected to abuse by her husband. The woman and her sister, residents of Malpura, had married two brothers eight months ago. The situation became worse when she along with her sister were thrown out of the house. The sisters have been living at their maternal home for the last two months.

On Sunday, the woman and her mother-in-law were called to the counseling centre but the woman insisted on getting divorce as as she claimed that the matter was no longer just about the use of her cosmetics but also domestic violence. The woman has also approached the Malpura Police Station in the city. She alleged her husband was biased and subjecting her to domestic abuse.

