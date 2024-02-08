English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

Bizarre Love Tale: Man Caught Impersonating Girlfriend While Attempting Medical Exam on Her Behalf

The university officials were quick to catch the wind of the hilarious act when he failed the biometrics.

Tanisha Rajput
Man impersonates girlfriend
Man impersonates girlfriend | Image:Cow_Mamma/ X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Faridkot:  We all agree that 'Love' has no boundaries and this is what a young man tried doing for his girlfriend but instead ended up being a comedic spectacle at an examination center in Punjab's Faridkot.

A guy named Angrez Singh on January 7, reached a multi-purpose health workers examination hall dressed as a woman with bindi, bangle, wig, female kurti -salwar and lipstick, impersonating his girlfriend, Paramjit Kaur.

The exam was conducted by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at DAV Public School in Kotkapura.

Singh from Fazilka decided to write the exam by donning the guise of his girlfriend. However, the university officials were quick to catch the wind of the hilarious act when he failed the biometrics.

A complaint has been filed and a legal action has been initiated against Angrez Singh.

 

 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

