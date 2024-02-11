Updated February 11th, 2024 at 12:37 IST
BJD MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi Injured in Road Accident in Odisha's Nabarangpur
According to sources, the mishap took place when the vehicle skidded off the road after it suffered a tyre burst.
Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi was injured in a car accident in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district on Saturday night. The accident was reported near the Umerkote area in the district.
News agency ANI shared the visuals from the spot on social media platform X.
According to sources, the vehicle skidded off the road after it suffered a tyre burst when Majhi was returning home via Raipur after the conclusion of the budget session of Parliament. The car’s driver and one more person sustained injuries in the accident. The trio received medical treatment at the Community Health Center (CHC) at Umerkote.
