Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi was injured in a car accident in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district on Saturday night. The accident was reported near the Umerkote area in the district.

News agency ANI shared the visuals from the spot on social media platform X.

#WATCH | Odisha: BJD MP Ramesh Majhi suffered minor injuries in a road accident in Nabarangpur district. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7lb16RQBRs — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

According to sources, the vehicle skidded off the road after it suffered a tyre burst when Majhi was returning home via Raipur after the conclusion of the budget session of Parliament. The car’s driver and one more person sustained injuries in the accident. The trio received medical treatment at the Community Health Center (CHC) at Umerkote.

