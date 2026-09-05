BJP Accuses Congress of Double Standards After Video Surfaces of Keralam Woman MLA in Scuffle with Party Workers

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday shared a blurred video showing a physical confrontation involving a woman and several men, alleging that the woman is a Congress MLA from Kerala belonging to the Scheduled Caste community and was being manhandled by workers of her own party.

In a post on X, the BJP linked the incident to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s recent speech in Pune, in which he called for “smashing the patriarchy” and stressed the need for women to have greater agency. The party accused Gandhi of selective feminism and silence over the alleged assault.

“Smash the Patriarchy? gimmick! First look within your own party, Rahul Gandhi. A Scheduled Caste woman MLA from Keralam is being manhandled by Congress workers, while Rahul Gandhi stays silent. Is this what Congress’s ‘empowerment of women’ looks like?” the BJP wrote.

The party further asked: “If women aren’t safe from their own party workers, what right does Rahul Gandhi have to lecture the nation on patriarchy?”

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Details surrounding the confrontation remain unclear. It is not known what triggered the scuffle or the precise circumstances of the incident. Independent verification of the video’s contents and the identities involved could not be established at the time of filing this report.

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