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BJP Accuses Congress of Double Standards After Video Surfaces of Keralam Woman MLA in Scuffle with Party Workers

In a post on X, the BJP linked the incident to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s recent speech in Pune, in which he called for “smashing the patriarchy” and stressed the need for women to have greater agency. The party accused Gandhi of selective feminism and silence over the alleged assault.

Ankita Paul
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BJP Accuses Congress of Double Standards After Video Surfaces of Keralam Woman MLA in Scuffle with Party Workers
BJP Accuses Congress of Double Standards After Video Surfaces of Keralam Woman MLA in Scuffle with Party Workers | Image: BJP 'X'

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday shared a blurred video showing a physical confrontation involving a woman and several men, alleging that the woman is a Congress MLA from Kerala belonging to the Scheduled Caste community and was being manhandled by workers of her own party.

In a post on X, the BJP linked the incident to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s recent speech in Pune, in which he called for “smashing the patriarchy” and stressed the need for women to have greater agency. The party accused Gandhi of selective feminism and silence over the alleged assault.

“Smash the Patriarchy? gimmick! First look within your own party, Rahul Gandhi. A Scheduled Caste woman MLA from Keralam is being manhandled by Congress workers, while Rahul Gandhi stays silent. Is this what Congress’s ‘empowerment of women’ looks like?” the BJP wrote.

The party further asked: “If women aren’t safe from their own party workers, what right does Rahul Gandhi have to lecture the nation on patriarchy?”

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Also Read: 'Disgusting', 'Cheap Innuendo', 'Stop Treating Women as Objects': Cong Faces Backlash For Post on PM Modi's Indonesia Visit

Details surrounding the confrontation remain unclear. It is not known what triggered the scuffle or the precise circumstances of the incident. Independent verification of the video’s contents and the identities involved could not be established at the time of filing this report.

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The development has intensified the ongoing political exchange between the two parties over women’s safety and empowerment, with the BJP using the alleged episode to question the Congress leadership’s consistency on the issue.

Also Read: ‘Women Are Not Pawns In The Game of Politics’: Khushbu Sundar Blasts TN BJP Chief for 'Crude' Remark Against CM Vijay's Mother

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Published By:
 Ankita Paul
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