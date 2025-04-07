BJP Alleges Attack on Ram Navami Devotees in Kolkata; Police Refute Claims, Urge Public to Avoid Rumours

Kolkata: Tensions erupted at the Park Circus area of Kolkata late on Sunday during a Ram Navami procession, as vehicles belonging to devotees were allegedly attacked and vandalised.

The Bharatiya Janata Party West Bengal unit took to social media platform X to condemn the incident, alleging political conspiracy to target the Hindus. Highlighting the apathy of law enforcement authorities, BJP said that “Mamata Banerjee’s long-standing wish seems to have come true. In the heart of Kolkata, at Park Circus, vehicles belonging to Ram Navami devotees were attacked and vandalized during a religious procession.”

BJP also pointed fingers at the double standard of the government stating an earlier protest which was held last Friday at the same location, where members of the Muslim community demonstrated against the Waqf Bill. The party claimed that though that protest had also caused major disruptions in the city, including tire burnings and traffic blockades, police didn't intervene.

"Today, Hindus have once again been targeted—and once again, the police chose silence," the party wrote in its post.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar also took to X to condemn the alleged attack on Hindu devotees. “Stones rained down on vehicles just for carrying saffron flags. Windshields shattered. Chaos unleashed. This wasn’t random - it was targeted violence. And where was the police? Right there. Watching. Silent. Spineless,” he wrote. Exuding confidence over BJP assuming power in West Bengal in 2026, Majumdar promised that next year, an ‘even larger, louder, and mightier’ Ram Navami procession will be organised. “The same cops who stood mute today? They’ll shower flowers on us. Mark these words,” he affirmed.

Hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government, West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, “TMC leaders are fake Hindus. The rally is being conducted against the atrocities committed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the police. People are raising the slogan ‘Mamata hatao Hindu bachao'…"

TMC debunks allegations

The ruling TMC defended itself against the allegations levelled by the BJP. Taking to the post of Sukanta Majumdar, All India Trinamool Congress Minority Cell Secretary flagged a statement by Kolkata Police on the alleged incident.