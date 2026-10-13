'Behaved Like a Goon...': BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi Manhandled Woman Journalist During Protest

New Delhi: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Tuesday alleged that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, manhandled a woman journalist while she was covering a protest on October 12, claiming that she was injured and hospitalised following the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Bhandari alleged, “You all saw the video showing how Rahul Gandhi shoved a female journalist, using his elbow and grabbing her, causing her to fall; her condition became so serious that she is currently hospitalised. We went to visit her, and she told us that Rahul Gandhi himself grabbed her by the shoulder, yanked her, and threw her to the ground. She wasn't even asking him questions; she was simply covering the protest.”

He further alleged that no Congress worker came forward to help the journalist and instead attempted to cast aspersions on her. “Rahul Gandhi, who speaks of 'smashing the patriarchy', behaved like a goon today. You might have seen how he shoved his own chief minister, DK Shivakumar, backwards. He elbows his own workers, and the way he manhandled a female journalist makes it clear that Rahul Gandhi is a man filled with hatred, in every fibre of his being, for this country's democracy and its women,” Bhandari said.

He also questioned the Congress leadership's response to allegations of sexual harassment involving Congress MP Bimole Akoijam, stating that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remained silent on the matter. “That is why Rahul and Priyanka remain silent when a JNU professor sexually harasses eleven girls, yet they grab a female journalist, who was merely covering their protest without even asking questions, by the arm and elbow, throwing her to the ground,” he said.

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Bhandari further criticised the Congress, referring to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's slogan, “Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon”, and urged women to take note of the alleged incident. “Today, the women of this country should see the true face of the Congress party and the reality behind Priyanka Vadra's slogan of 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon'. We hope she recovers soon and returns to reporting,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP Delhi State Vice President Rajesh Bhatia said that he received information about the incident from the journalist's sister and rushed to the hospital to assist her. “It was around 8:00 or 8:30 PM when a young woman approached me near the office in Rajendra Nagar. She explained that her sister, a journalist, had been pushed by Rahul Gandhi; she was pregnant, had sustained injuries, and required medical attention. She asked for our help,” Bhatia said.

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He said he immediately contacted BJP MLA Umang Bajaj and local leader Prateek Sharma, following which they rushed to the hospital, where the journalist had arrived with her husband. BJP MLA Umang Bajaj also condemned the alleged incident. “As the local MLA, I arrived here immediately, accompanied by Pradeep Bhandari, Rajesh Bhatia, and the local Mandal President. We checked on her well-being and ensured she was admitted to the hospital,” Bajaj said.

He criticised Gandhi's conduct, stating that public representatives should respond to journalists' questions rather than allegedly manhandling them. “It is the duty of a public representative to answer a journalist's questions rather than manhandling them and knocking them to the ground,” he said.