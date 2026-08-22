BJP Constitutes Team for Gen Z Outreach Programme; Nitin Nabin, Smriti Irani, Vinod Tawde Among Key Members

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted a dedicated team to spearhead its upcoming Gen Z Outreach Programme, aimed at strengthening engagement with young people across the country.

According to a top party source on Saturday, "BJP National President Nitin Nabin, National General Secretaries Smriti Irani and Vinod Tawde, Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Chhattisgarh Minister OP Choudhary, along with several other leaders, have been included in the team constituted for the outreach initiative."

The BJP is expected to begin the outreach programme with Gen Z soon, as part of its efforts to establish a more direct and sustained dialogue with the younger generation.

The programme is likely to focus on understanding the aspirations, concerns and expectations of Gen Z, while providing a platform for young people to engage directly with BJP leaders and share their views on issues concerning them.

The party is also expected to use the initiative to strengthen its connection with young voters and expand its outreach through interactions, discussions and other engagement activities.

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The inclusion of leaders from different organisational and political backgrounds in the team indicates the BJP's focus on combining organisational experience with younger leadership while reaching out to the new generation.

Further details regarding the schedule, format and locations of the Gen Z outreach programme are expected to be announced soon.

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Earlier in the day, BJP national President Nitin Nabin on Saturday chaired the first introductory meeting of the newly constituted party's national team. This meeting will formally mark the beginning of their new innings as BJP office bearers.

All six stanzas of the national song 'Vande Mataram' were recited ahead of the BJP meeting.