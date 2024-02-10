English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

BJP Leaders Offer Milk to PM Modi's Poster Amid Narasimha Rao's Bharat Ratna Announcement | WATCH

The announcement was made earlier this week. The family of former PM Rao's daughter appreciated the decision to honour their father with the highest civilian aw

Digital Desk
BJP Leaders Offer Milk to PM's Poster
BJP Leaders Offer Milk to PM's Poster | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Telangana: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday offered milk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poster at the BJP state office after the central government announced Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao.

The announcement was made earlier this week. The family of former PM Rao's daughter appreciated the decision to honour their father with the highest civilian award.

Vani Devi stated that her father belongs to the whole nation.

"Everyone is happy. He is not only a son of Telugu soil but he belongs to the whole nation."

She further highlighted Rao's challenging tenure as Prime Minister and how emphasised his implementation of reforms that garnered global recognition.

"Beyond parties, recognising PV and conferring Bharat Ratna shows the good values and manners of our Prime Minister (Modi)," she said.

Though there is a slight delay, it's ok. Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian honor. Telangana people are very happy over Bharat Ratna being conferred upon Narasimha Rao. The family members are overwhelmed. We are very excited," Vani added.
 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

