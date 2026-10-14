BJP Mahila Morcha Delegation to Meet NCW Chief, Seek Action Against Congress MP Akoijam in JNU Harassment Case

New Delhi: A high-level delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahila Morcha, led by its National President and MP Roop Kumari Chaudhary, will meet National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya K. Rahatkar and submit a memorandum demanding action against Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who faces allegations of sexual harassment involving 11 female students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The delegation's move comes amid a political row over the allegations against Akoijam and the University's decision to dismiss him from service following an inquiry under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) framework.

JNU dismissed Akoijam from service with immediate effect on October 9 after its Internal Committee recommended major punishment following an inquiry into the allegations. Akoijam has denied the charges and alleged procedural lapses in the inquiry.

The Congress MP has accused the university administration of failing to provide him with a copy of the inquiry report, which he said was necessary to exercise his right to appeal. He has also alleged a violation of confidentiality provisions under Section 16 of the POSH Act, claiming that his identity was disclosed prematurely.

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Delhi Police registered an FIR on October 11 at Vasant Kunj North police station based on a complaint lodged by JNU's Chief Security Officer under Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the BNS. The matter is under investigation.

Separately, a delegation of BJP women leaders had met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum seeking strict action in the matter.

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The delegation included Lok Sabha MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj and Malvika Devi, Rajya Sabha MPs S. Phangnon Konyak and Geeta Shakya, and senior BJP leader Rekha Sharma.

The BJP has repeatedly criticised the Congress leadership over its response to the case, with Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi accusing the party of double standards on women's safety.

Questioning Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over their response to the allegations, Devi asked why the party had not taken disciplinary action against Akoijam.