Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder: Main Accused Arrested In Rajasthan

New Delhi: The main accused in the murder of Punjab-based anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota has been arrested in Rajasthan, a day after he was shot dead in broad daylight in Mansa district. Ashwani Kumar, a medical store owner accused of shooting Jhota, was taken into custody from Salasar during a joint operation by the Punjab and Rajasthan Police, according to reports.

Jhota was killed on Tuesday, October 13, after confronting Kumar over the alleged sale of addictive drugs to an elderly man at his medical store. The confrontation and shooting were captured during a Facebook Live session hosted by the activist, drawing widespread attention to the incident.

According to reports, Kumar fled after the shooting, prompting police to launch a manhunt. Police had earlier arrested an associate accused of helping him escape after the killing.

Shooting Captured During Facebook Live

Jhota was known for campaigning against drug abuse and exposing the alleged illegal sale of addictive substances through certain chemist shops in Mansa and surrounding areas.

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During the Facebook Live session, Jhota was seen questioning the medical store owner outside his shop over allegations that an elderly man had purchased drugs from the establishment. The activist stood alongside the elderly man as the exchange escalated into a heated argument.

A video of the confrontation, lasting around five minutes, showed the shop owner holding a pistol as the argument continued. After several minutes of confrontation, the accused allegedly opened fire on Jhota, killing him. The recording ended after the shooting.

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The accused subsequently fled the scene, leading to a police search that culminated in his arrest in Salasar, Rajasthan.

Earlier Arrest And Tension In Mansa

The murder triggered tension in Mansa, with Jhota's supporters protesting and allegedly vandalising the medical store following the incident. His family also refused to cremate his body, demanding action in the case.

Police arrested an alleged associate of Kumar on Tuesday for reportedly helping him escape after the shooting. The subsequent arrest of the main accused in Rajasthan came as the investigation into the killing continued.

The incident also sparked a political controversy in Punjab, with opposition leaders targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the state's law-and-order situation. Opposition leaders condemned the killing and raised concerns over the safety of people campaigning against drug abuse and the alleged illegal sale of addictive substances.

Jhota's Campaign Against Drug Abuse

Jhota had been active for several years in Mansa and nearby areas, speaking out against drug abuse and the alleged illegal sale of intoxicating substances through medical stores. His interventions and videos confronting shopkeepers over suspected drug sales had gained attention on social media.

He had more than 24,000 followers on Facebook and became known for publicly challenging chemists over alleged irregularities in the sale of addictive medicines.