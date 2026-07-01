BJP MLA Anil Singh Says Ram Temple Thieves Will 'Get Cancer Within a Year'

A BJP MLA has garnered attention after he made a controversial statement about those accused in the Ram Temple donation theft case claiming that those involved in the incident will be on the receiving end of divine punishment.

In a video that is now going viral on social media, the MLA from Purwa in Unnao district of UP, Anil Singh, can be seen saying, “Those who have stolen from Lord Ram's temple will directly get cancer. It will be a death sentence from God. Wait for a year, they will develop cancer."

He further added, "Lord Ram will punish them in such a way that they will die a painful death, and their next seven generations will remember the consequences of stealing from the temple.”

Singh, who was attending a BJP programme, also took the opportunity to criticize the opposition stating that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is “compelled to invoke the name of Lord Ram" due to a CBI probe against for “grabbing land, selling ration meant for the poor and depriving the needy of their rights.”

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Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case

The massive controversy surrounding the Ram Mandir donation theft in Ayodhya has shocked the country over the course of a few days.

An SIT constituted to probe the matter has already published a report on the basis of which 8 accused have been arrested. The accused are Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav.

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