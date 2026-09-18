BJP National President Nitin Nabin Donates Three Months’ Rajya Sabha Salary to Bihar CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Nitin Nabin has contributed ₹6.35 lakh, equivalent to his three months’ salary, to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support families affected by the floods in Bihar.

In a post on X, Nabin said continuous monitoring of the flood situation is underway and the government is working with full preparedness to ensure timely relief reaches those in need.

“As a Rajya Sabha MP, I am also contributing an amount of ₹6,35,000 from my three months’ salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” he wrote.

He noted that the state government has already provided financial assistance exceeding ₹550 crore at the rate of ₹7,000 per family to affected households. NDRF and SDRF teams remain deployed for rescue operations, while relief camps, community kitchens, medical facilities and animal fodder have been arranged. Crop damage assessment and further assistance to farmers are also in progress.

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Nabin added that Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had visited the flood-hit areas on behalf of the central government, met affected families and reviewed relief and rescue work.

“We all stand in full commitment with the flood-affected families of Bihar,” he said.

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Union Minister Chouhan, who visited a relief camp at Government Polytechnic College in Bhagalpur along with Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, described the current floods as unprecedented.

“The flood this year has broken all records. A large area has been inundated, affecting about 50 lakh of the population. We also saw crop and house damage at several locations. But it is satisfying that under the leadership of CM Samrat Choudhary, rescue and relief operations are going on very well,” Chouhan said.

He highlighted arrangements at the Bhagalpur camp, including a temporary school and anganwadi, and noted that yoga is being taught to children.

“Rs 7000 per family has been deposited into the accounts of flood-affected families. PM Narendra Modi sent me here on behalf of the Central Govt… There is a crisis. State Govt is working, and the Central Govt will extend all help to them,” he added.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dispatching the Union Minister to assess the situation.

“I would like to thank PM Modi. To inspect and assess the crisis that hit Bihar, he sent Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. An aerial survey of several districts was done today. Everything will be reviewed. Govt of India and Bihar Govt are reviewing the damage together,” Choudhary said.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister outlined plans for permanent flood mitigation.