RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says Dharm Transcends All Religions; Hails Gen Z for Discussing It

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday expressed happiness at seeing young people from Generation Z actively discussing dharm, calling it a welcome departure from the view that such topics are merely an “old people’s affair.”

Addressing around 1,700 students at the Yuva Dharm Sansad held at Geeta Bhawan in Ujjain, Bhagwat said dharm (righteousness) is embedded in our DNA and reflected in our conduct, guiding everyday actions. He emphasised that dharm is not confined to old age or post-retirement reading of scriptures such as the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana.

“Dharma exists, it remains from the beginning of existence to its end,” he said.

Bhagwat clearly distinguished dharm from religion. He noted that while Western interpretations equated the two and many in India adopted that understanding, dharm stands above all religions.

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“Religion binds, dharm liberates and leads to moksha (salvation),” he said, describing dharm as a practice rather than a set of restrictive beliefs.

He also linked adharm (unrighteousness) to environmental damage, observing that it has caused deforestation and now poses a threat to human existence. Stressing human limits, Bhagwat added that certain natural processes, like the rising and setting of the sun, remain certain regardless of individual will or arrogance.

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