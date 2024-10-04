sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict | Toilet seat tax | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |

Published 17:54 IST, October 4th 2024

BJP-NC Alliance On Cards In Jammu-Kashmir? Ex-Mayor Makes Big Claim

The National Conference is in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress party in Jammu-Kashmir. Stay tuned with Republic World for all the latest on J&K elections.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jammu Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024
People queue up at a polling booth to cast their vote during the final phase of Assembly election in Srinagar. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

17:54 IST, October 4th 2024