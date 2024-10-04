Published 17:54 IST, October 4th 2024
BJP-NC Alliance On Cards In Jammu-Kashmir? Ex-Mayor Makes Big Claim
The National Conference is in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress party in Jammu-Kashmir. Stay tuned with Republic World for all the latest on J&K elections.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
People queue up at a polling booth to cast their vote during the final phase of Assembly election in Srinagar. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
17:54 IST, October 4th 2024