BJP President JP Nadda Resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader and party president JP Nadda on Monday resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha. The resignation, effective March 4th, 2024, has been accepted by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, read the parliamentary bulletin. Nadda's decision to step down from the upper house of parliament comes just days before the BJP is expected to release its second list of candidates for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigns

Moreover, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay too resigned from his post on Monday and said he has completed his work as a judge. Some lawyers and litigants urged him to reconsider his decision to resign as judge of the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Gangopadhyay has said he will resign on Tuesday, and thereafter, divulge his future plans.

Justice Gangopadhyay also said he has different other things to pursue, as some lawyers and litigants requested him to reconsider his resignation.

Mitali Das, a litigant, pleaded with folded hands, as tears rolled down her cheeks.

Das said she came from Bolpur in Birbhum district, which is nearly 180 km from Kolkata, after learning of Justice Gangopadhyay's decision.

"I am a poor woman. I got relief from his court as my daughter got much-needed medical aid because of his orders," she later said.

Another middle-aged woman was also seen crying, as she asserted that his courtroom was like a temple to her.

Some lawyers also appealed to him to continue till his retirement, which is due later this year.

On his last day in the courtroom, he released over 60 matters that were part-heard in his bench, and passed one order in which he referred a matter to the chief justice of the high court.

Justice Gangopadhyay waved at lawyers and others present there as he left the courtroom.

Justice Gangopadhyay, whose rulings on various education-related issues in West Bengal stirred political debates, had on Sunday said he will submit his resignation to the President of India on March 5.

He had declined to comment on whether he intends to enter politics, stating that he would address all media queries after submitting his resignation.

Justice Gangopadhyay, who practised law at the high court for 24 years, joined the Calcutta High Court as additional judge on May 2, 2018. He was elevated as permanent judge on July 30, 2020, according to data on the high court's website.

With inputs from PTI