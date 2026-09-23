BJP Reshuffles State In-Charges: Smriti Irani Gets Chhattisgarh & Haryana; Tamil Nadu & Uttarakhand Go to Ram Madhav

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced a fresh set of in-charges and co-in-charges for several states and Union Territories, with National President Nitin Nabin approving the appointments.

Senior leader Smriti Irani has been given organisational charge of Haryana and Chhattisgarh. Party strategist Sunil Bansal has been assigned Bengal and Telangana, while Vinod Tawde continues to focus on the key state of Uttar Pradesh along with other regional responsibilities. Ram Madhav has been named in-charge for Uttarakhand, with Bansuri Swaraj appointed as co-in-charge.

The moves are aimed at strengthening grassroots mobilisation and optimising leadership deployment in crucial states.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand BJP Core Group will meet on Friday, September 25, under the chairmanship of Nitin Nabin. The meeting is expected to discuss the party’s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from the state. One Rajya Sabha seat from Uttarakhand is due to fall vacant in November. Senior leaders are likely to deliberate on potential names and related political and organisational issues before the final decision is taken.

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The discussions assume added significance following the Election Commission of India’s Tuesday announcement of the schedule for biennial Rajya Sabha elections and a by-election. Biennial polls will be held for 11 Rajya Sabha seats -- 10 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand -- that become vacant in November. A by-election will also be conducted for a casual vacancy in West Bengal arising from the resignation of TMC MP Rukmini Mallik.

According to the ECI notification, the formal notification for the Rajya Sabha elections will be issued on September 29. The last date for filing nominations is October 6, with scrutiny on October 7 and the final date for withdrawal of candidatures on October 9. Polling will be held on October 16 from 9 am to 4 pm, with counting on the same day.