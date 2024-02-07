English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 10:24 IST

BJP Responds to Mamata's Offensive Remark With This Sweet Gesture to 'Sweeten Her Language' | WATCH

This BJP response comes after Mamata allegedly used an offensive term agaisnt PM Modi during her dharna demanding the release of MGNREGA funds due to the state.

Tanisha Rajput
BJP Feeds Mamata's Pic Honey
BJP Responds to Mamata's Offensive Remark With This Sweet Gesture | Image:X
Kolkata: In a sweet and novel way to protest against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's derogatory remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP supporters staged a protest and symbolically fed honey to TMC supremo's pic to sweeten her language.

The moment was captured and was shared by the saffron party's youth leader Idrnail Khan and on the party's state account.

The caption read, "State President of Yuva Morcha  @narendramodi was present at BJP Yuva Morcha's protest program against State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's abusive language towards Prime Minister Shri @IndranilKhan."

Talking to reporters Khan said, "We deplore the way Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has talked about a respected leader like Modiji. This goes against the culture of Bengal and our heritage."

The supporters also carried copies of ‘Barnaparichay’, a popular primer written by Iswarchandra Vidyasagar in 19th-century, to remind her about the richness of Bengali language.

"This also goes against the ideals of luminaries like Vidyasagar who had introduced 'Barnaparichay' to initiate Bengalis with the rich language. We are feeding honey on the lips of the CM (in a photo) as a symbolic step," Khan added.

This BJP response comes after Mamata allegedly used an offensive term agaisnt PM Modi during her dharna demanding the release of MGNREGA funds due to the state. 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 10:24 IST

