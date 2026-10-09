JNU Sacks Congress MP Bimol Akoijam After Sexual Harassment Inquiry Into Complaints By 11 Students

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has dismissed Congress Lok Sabha MP and professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam with immediate effect following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations made by 11 women students, according to a university order dated October 9.

The order, signed by JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, stated that the university’s Internal Committee (IC) had conducted an inquiry into the complaints and recommended major punishment against Akoijam. The university subsequently imposed the penalty of dismissal from service after considering the committee’s report and following due process.

Akoijam was associated with the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU’s School of Social Sciences. He also represents Inner Manipur in the Lok Sabha as a Congress MP.

The university’s decision follows complaints by students alleging sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct. The inquiry examined the allegations before the administration decided to terminate his university service.

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What Are The Allegations Against Bimol Akoijam?

The complaints reportedly date back to May 2026, when 11 women students approached the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). The allegations included sexually suggestive remarks, inappropriate advances and claims that the professor offered higher marks in exchange for sexual favours.

According to reports, the matter gained momentum after a student shared her experience in a students-only WhatsApp group following viva examinations held in the first week of May. Other students subsequently came forward with similar allegations.

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Some complainants also alleged that Akoijam invited students to gatherings at his on-campus residence, where he made inappropriate sexual advances. Other allegations concerned sexually suggestive or lewd remarks during classes and viva examinations.

The university’s committee initiated proceedings and sought statements from the students as part of its inquiry. The allegations were examined through the university’s internal mechanism before the committee recommended disciplinary action.

The allegations remain distinct from the university’s formal disciplinary decision: the dismissal order records the action taken following the inquiry and its findings.

ABVP Had Demanded Action Over Complaints

The case had also triggered protests at JNU, with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanding action against the professor and questioning the handling of the complaints.

The student organisation had alleged delays in the inquiry and called for accountability from the university administration and its Internal Committee. It also demanded that the complaints be handled transparently and without political interference.

The controversy intensified in September, when the complaints drew attention to the university’s response to allegations of sexual harassment on campus. Reports said the students had approached the university’s internal mechanism months before the dismissal order was issued.

The university’s October 9 order marks the culmination of the inquiry at the disciplinary level, with Akoijam being dismissed from service with immediate effect.