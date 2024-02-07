Advertisement

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee comes under fire for her 'BJP is anti-women because it talks only about Ram' remark.

The Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dilip Ghosh talking to news agency ANI said, "She neither understands Ram, nor Sita... Her politics is such that she functions in her own way, away from the society. She has been isolated in the process of opposing the BJP and eventually Ram."

He added that the chief minister is so confused that she sometimes talks against Congress and CPM and sometimes BJP.

Banerjee made this comment three days ago during the TMC’s ‘Sanhati Rally’ on the day of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, said, “They (BJP) talk about Lord Ram, but what about Goddess Sita? She was all along with Lord Ram during his exile. They don't speak about her as they are anti-women."

‘She Changes Her Stand Like Rolling Stones’

Earlier, Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) leader Mohammad Salim took a swipe at Banerjee for ditching Congress and her party Trinamool Congress (TMC), going solo for the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

Salim told ANI, "Nitish Kumar had said long ago that she changes her stand like a rolling stone... TMC was formed on the advice of the BJP and RSS to bifurcate the Congress so that it could join the NDA... INDIA alliance is not an electoral coordination. It is formed by all the parties who stand against the BJP. Electoral coordination will be done at the state level in its own way."

Snapping ties with Congress, Banerjee said, “We have no relation with anybody in the state.”

“We said Congress can contest 300 (of India’s 543) seats. They refused our proposals. We have decided to fight alone in Bengal," Mamata said.