BJP Takes Swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Sends 1 Kg Jalebi to Congress HQ in Delhi
The BJP took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, for his amusing remarks on Indian sweet 'Jalebi', to which which he suggested could be mass-produced in factories
