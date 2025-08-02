Blind Dates at Cubbon Park? BookMyShow Under Fire Over ‘Blind Date’ Event in Bengaluru’s Iconic Green Space

Bengaluru’s iconic Cubbon Park, one of the city’s most cherished public spaces and a green sanctuary known for its cultural walks, family gatherings, and reading circles, has now become the unexpected centre of controversy.

BookMyShow, a popular ticketing platform, is under fire for advertising a ‘Blind Date’ event inside the park, sparking public outrage and prompting official action.

The ‘fun and relaxed event’, which is being promoted as an opportunity for ‘genuine connections begin with meaningful conversations and laughter’ offers a 2-hour dating slot at Rs 199, open to individuals aged 18 and above.

The sessions are scheduled every Sunday from August 2 to August 31, and bookings are live on the official BookMyShow website.

Entry Fee of Rs 199

According to the event details on BookMyShow’s official platform, the controversial ‘Blind Date’ event has an entry fee ranging from Rs 199, Rs 399, Rs 1299 to Rs 1499. Each session starts at 5:00 PM and promise a 1 hour 30 minutes window for the participants, aged 18 and above, to meet strangers and explore friendship and conversations.

Dates & Timings: Running from Sunday, August 3, 2025 through Sunday, August 24, 2025, each session starts at 5:00 PM and lasts for 1 hour 30 minutes .

Authorities Deny Permission, File Complaint

Reacting swiftly to the public outrage, the Horticulture Department, that manages Cubbon Park, denied giving any permission for such events. The administration raised strong objection and took the matter to the police.

Kusuma, Deputy Director of Horticulture said, "I got to know about this yesterday evening. They are fixing charges to organise date meetups between girls and boys near Cubbon Park. We have submitted a written complaint at the police station against the BookMyShow app, requesting action, as it was being used for the bookings."

Cubbon Park, which is widely seen as Bengaluru’s green lung, is a common and regular destination for the children, senior citizens, morning walkers, cultural groups, readers, and tourists. The idea of turning it into a paid dating venue has left the locals shocked and angry.