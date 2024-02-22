The Aadhar Card is available under two distinct categories to cater to different demographics – for adults and children. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Aadhaar Card has undeniably emerged as a vital Know Your Customer (KYC) document and an important identity proof to be furnished to avail the benefits of government schemes and services. The unique identity card encompasses all the crucial information about an individual- including his name, address, date of birth. All the details are intricately linked to a distinctive 12-digit number assigned by the The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The Aadhar Card is available under two distinct categories to cater to different demographics – for adults and children.

The first category – designed for adults – encompasses the standard Aadhaar card. Whereas, the second category – designed for children – is referred to as 'Baal Aadhaar.'

The Baal Aadhaar card is blue in colour. This card also has a 12-digit unique identification number for a child below 5 years.

Blue Aadhaar card: Is Biometric data required?

To get a Blue Aadhaar card issued, no biometric data of the child is required. The UID of the child is processed based on the demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents.

However, the child needs to update his/her biometric data of ten fingers, iris and facial photographs after turning five and again at the age of 15. The card will otherwise become invalid. The biometric data update for the teen Aadhaar cardholders can be done free of cost..

According to UIDAI, a Baal Aadhaar can also be applied for a newborn by the parents.

To get the card issued, a birth certificate or discharge slip of the hospital can be furnished as a valid document. A school ID of the child can also be used to enrol for the Baal Aadhaar card.

Significance of Blue Aadhaar card

The card can be used to avail a plethora of government assistance programmes. It can also prove helpful for the government to distinguish between fraudulent and legitimate students applying for EWS scholarships. Moreover, these days many schools are now making it mandatory to present Blue Aadhaar cards during the admission process.

Steps to register for the Blue Aadhaar:

Log onto the UIDAI website at uidai.gov.in

Select the Aadhaar card registration option.

Enter details such as child’s name, the parent/guardian’s phone number, and other essential information.

Select an appointment slot for Blue Aadhaar card registration

Book an appointment at the nearest enrollment centre.

Visit the enrollment centre with your child.

One has to carry important documents including your Aadhaar card, address proof, and the child's birth certificate.

Share your Aadhaar details as they will be linked with the UID of the child.

A photograph of the child will be taken; no biometric data is required.

The document verification process will begin.

Once the process is complete, a message will be delivered on the registered mobile phone number.

Collect the acknowledgement slip that will be generated.

Within 60 days of verification, a Blue Aadhaar card will be issued in your child's name.

