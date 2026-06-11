BMC Demolition Drive: Massive Anti-Encroachment Operation Launched to Free Government After Complaints from Locals

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Suburban District Collectorate have launched a major demolition drive along the busy Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR). The joint operation targets the removal of massive unauthorized settlements that have allegedly occupied vast stretches of government-owned land.

Heavy machinery, including earthmovers and specialized civic enforcement squads, were deployed at the site under dense security to dismantle hundreds of illegal structures.

According to senior administrative officials and local complainants, the encroachment has gone up significantly over a period of time, covering critical parts of public land.

The civic action follows intense pressure from local groups and neighborhood activists who have repeatedly red-flagged the area.

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Activists allege that the territory had fallen to organized land-grabbing activities. These groups allege that the illegal settlements are tightly controlled by local land mafia networks, who are suspected of providing illegal housing and shelter to unauthorized individuals, including suspected Bangladeshi nationals.

Local representatives have previously noted that these aggressively expanding clusters frequently become hubs for anti-social elements and unauthorized commercial operations.

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To maintain strict public order and prevent potential law-and-order disruptions during the eviction, a large contingent of the Mumbai Police was stationed across the perimeter of the demolition zone.