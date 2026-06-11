Notorious Gangster Vainket Garg Extradited from Georgia to India in Multi-Agency Operation

New Delhi: In a major international law enforcement breakthrough, wanted fugitive and notorious gangster Vainket Garg was successfully extradited from Georgia to India on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Vainket Garg

The high-profile operation was executed through a multi-agency coordination involving the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Haryana Police.

Who is Vainket Garg?

Vainket Garg, a prominent name in organized crime, was wanted in multiple serious criminal cases registered across Haryana. His criminal record includes charges of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, running organized crime syndicates, and the illegal possession and use of firearms.

Advertisement

According to police sources, Garg had been arrested by Indian authorities in the past. However, after being granted bail by a court, he violated his bail conditions, went underground, and managed to flee the country to evade the Indian legal system.

The Global Manhunt and Extradition

Advertisement

Following his escape, the Haryana Police moved swiftly to track him down. At their request, the National Central Bureau (NCB) in New Delhi, operating under the CBI, utilized INTERPOL channels to issue a Red Notice against the fugitive.

The global alert paid off when international intelligence units geo-located and arrested Garg in Georgia. Upon receiving confirmation of his arrest, Indian diplomats and law enforcement authorities submitted a formal extradition request. Following due legal process, the Georgian authorities approved the request, clearing the deck for his return to face trial.

A specialized escort team from the Haryana Police traveled to Georgia to take physical custody of the gangster. The accused was officially handed over to the Indian team and flown back to New Delhi on June 11, 2026.

The Power of International Cooperation

This successful extradition highlights India’s increasing efficiency in tracking down overseas fugitives. The CBI, which functions as India’s National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, maintains a round-the-clock coordination mechanism with global law enforcement agencies through BHARATPOL to ensure international cooperation.