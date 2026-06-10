Bomb Scare In Pune: Municipal Corporation Receives Bomb Threat Email; Building Evacuated, Search Operation Underway

New Delhi: A major security scare unfolded in Pune on Wednesday after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received a bomb threat via email, prompting authorities to evacuate the civic body's headquarters and launch an extensive search operation.

According to police officials, the threatening email was received at the PMC headquarters in Shivajinagar, following which employees and visitors inside the building were immediately moved to safety as a precautionary measure. Bomb detection and disposal squads, along with dog squads and local police personnel, rushed to the spot and began sanitising the premises.

Officials said the threat specifically targeted the PMC building, triggering heightened security measures across the civic complex. The area was cordoned off while teams carried out a room-by-room inspection to check for any suspicious objects or explosive devices.

No suspicious material had been found at the time of filing this report, and the search operation was still underway. Authorities are also working to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender.

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The incident caused temporary disruption to the functioning of the municipal corporation, with staff instructed to remain outside the premises until the security clearance process is completed.

Police have urged citizens not to panic and assured that all standard operating procedures are being followed to ensure public safety. Investigators are examining whether the threat was a hoax or part of a larger attempt to create panic.

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