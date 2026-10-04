'Bordering on Sexual Assault': Janhvi's Powerful Post on 'Her Body, Her Boundaries' After Jr NTR Takes a Stand on 'Chuttamale' AI Video

A day after Jr NTR condemned the AI-morphed video of the Chuttamale song featuring him and Janhvi Kapoor, the actress issued a powerful statement addressing women’s choice, consent and boundaries.

In an Instagram post, Janhvi described the manipulation of the original video as “criminal misuse of technology to objectify women” and said circulating such fictionalised content without consent is “deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault.”

“Almost every woman in my industry has faced some version of this, and women everywhere are increasingly being subjected to it,” she wrote.

She stressed that consent and respect for a woman’s body are fundamental.

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“Consent, choice and respect for a woman’s body should be among the most basic notions of humanity. Yet somehow, they continue to be treated as complicated. They are not. It is surprising that it still seems too nuanced for some people to understand that even if a woman says yes five days in a row and no on the sixth, that no must be respected. If she happens to wear a miniskirt, it does not give anyone permission to put a camera up her skirt, capture violating angles or visually exploit her body. What a woman is comfortable with, where she draws the line and what she chooses to do with her body are decisions that belong exclusively to her. This is basic,” she said.

Janhvi linked the issue to broader experiences of women and their struggle for "the constant negotiation for safety": “It is about the larger reality of being a woman, the gaze, the judgement, the constant negotiation for safety, and the feeling that our boundaries somehow remain open to interpretation. That threat has now expanded into the digital sphere, when we have not even adequately addressed the very real, physical fear that continues to disrupt the lives of women every day.”

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She expressed gratitude to Jr NTR for taking a stand against the objectification of women through circulation of digitally manipulated videos.

“I am deeply touched by NTR sir for taking such a strong stand and condemning this violation. Thank you, sir. When someone whom millions look up to speaks up about something that may not directly concern him, it makes a difference to every woman who has experienced some degree of this behaviour,” she wrote in her post.

She also thanked Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Khushbu Sundar for extending support to her and calling for action against such practices.