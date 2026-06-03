Break From Scorching Heat: Delhi-NCR Braces for More Rain and Gusty Winds, IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms | 7-Day Forecast

New Delhi: Residents of the Delhi-NCR region are experiencing a pleasant start to the day on Wednesday (June 3), with the weather department forecasting a shift in conditions as a new weather system approaches the region.

As of early Wednesday morning, the city recorded a temperature of 32°C, with humidity levels hovering around 56%. While the morning began under clear, sunny skies, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating that the weather may turn partly cloudy as the day progresses.

IMD Forecast: Relief from Peak Heat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for the national capital, warning residents of potential dust storms and thunderstorms today. The ongoing influence of a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation continues to cause volatile weather conditions across significant parts of northern and central India.

According to the latest bulletin from the IMD, Delhi is braced for volatile weather today, as the IMD predicts gusty winds of 50–70 kmph and thunderstorms starting in the afternoon. The forecast includes partly cloudy conditions and intermittent light rain, with dust-laden winds expected to pick up later in the day.

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The city is expected to reach a maximum temperature of 38°C today, with a minimum of 29°C. Forecasters note that the influence of this atmospheric shift will likely help keep temperatures below the 40°C threshold throughout the remainder of the work week.

Strong winds forecast

Residents of Delhi-NCR can look forward to a break from the intense heat as the changing weather conditions bring down temperatures, aided by cooling winds and increased cloud cover.

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Meteorologists suggest that this trend of moderate, slightly cooler weather is a welcome development for the city, as the capital prepares for the transition into the monsoon season later this month. Residents are advised to keep an eye on updates as the Western Disturbance moves further into the northern plains.

Rains in Himachal

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Himachal Pradesh from the evening of June 3, bringing intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms across several districts until June 6, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The recent spell of rain has brought down temperatures across the state. Day temperatures in lower and adjoining plains remained between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius, around three to four degrees below normal. In the mid-hill regions, temperatures ranged between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius, about two degrees below normal.

Forecast for Next 5 Days

June 4: The forecast for June 4 indicates a transition from partly to generally cloudy skies. Residents should prepare for a spell of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds reaching 40–50 kmph, with gusts as high as 60 kmph, expected between the forenoon and afternoon. Further scattered light rain and localized thunderstorm activity are likely to return during the night."

June 5: On June 5, the weather in New Delhi is forecast to be generally cloudy. Residents can expect a spell of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds reaching 40–50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, during the morning to forenoon. A second, lighter spell of rain with associated thunderstorm and lightning activity is expected during the evening and night hours.