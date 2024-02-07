Advertisement

Raipur: Three CRPF personnel were killed and 15 others injured during an encounter with the Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday. The incident occurred near the Tekalgudem village when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said, adding that it’s the same place where 23 jawans lost their lives in 2021.

The village is located along the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts.

A team from the 201 battalion of the CoBRA and the 150 battalion of the CRPF was working in the area to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB) when the exchange of fire began around 1 pm. A FOB is a remote camp meant to facilitate security forces operating in core Naxal areas.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the CRPF is a jungle warfare unit. The commandos have launched an effective retaliation, the sources said, adding helicopters are being requisitioned for evacuating the injured.

After the incident, RL Dangi, Raipur Inspector General was quoted as saying that eight of the injured jawans have now been taken to Raipur for better treatment, with one among their number having suffered serious injuries. He also said that the jawans have shared information about the incident, with one of them reportedly saying that more than 500 Maoists had surrounded the CRPF team from all sides.