22 trains that are scheduled to arrive at Delhi railway stations are running late by hours. | Image: Image: PTI

Advertisement

Pune: In response to the upcoming Non-interlocking work for yard remodelling in the Palwal-Mathura Jn section of Agra division, North Central Railway, the Pune Division of Central Railway has announced the cancellation of several trains passing through the affected route. This crucial decision has been taken to facilitate the necessary upgrades and improvements in the railway infrastructure.

The Cancelled Trains are as Follows: