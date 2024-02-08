Updated January 9th, 2024 at 18:51 IST
BREAKING: 16 Trains Cancelled in Pune Till February 2024. Pune-Jhelum and Pune-Nizamuddin Among Them
16 Trains Cancelled in Pune Till February 2024. Pune-Jhelum and Pune-Nizamuddin Among Them.
Isha Bhandari
- India
- 1 min read
22 trains that are scheduled to arrive at Delhi railway stations are running late by hours. | Image:Image: PTI
Advertisement
Pune: In response to the upcoming Non-interlocking work for yard remodelling in the Palwal-Mathura Jn section of Agra division, North Central Railway, the Pune Division of Central Railway has announced the cancellation of several trains passing through the affected route. This crucial decision has been taken to facilitate the necessary upgrades and improvements in the railway infrastructure.
The Cancelled Trains are as Follows:
Advertisement
Published January 9th, 2024 at 18:51 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.