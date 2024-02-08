English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

BREAKING: 16 Trains Cancelled in Pune Till February 2024. Pune-Jhelum and Pune-Nizamuddin Among Them

16 Trains Cancelled in Pune Till February 2024. Pune-Jhelum and Pune-Nizamuddin Among Them.

Isha Bhandari
22 trains that are scheduled to arrive at Delhi railway stations are running late by hours.
22 trains that are scheduled to arrive at Delhi railway stations are running late by hours. | Image:Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Pune: In response to the upcoming Non-interlocking work for yard remodelling in the Palwal-Mathura Jn section of Agra division, North Central Railway, the Pune Division of Central Railway has announced the cancellation of several trains passing through the affected route. This crucial decision has been taken to facilitate the necessary upgrades and improvements in the railway infrastructure.

The Cancelled Trains are as Follows:

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World23 minutes ago

  2. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News23 minutes ago

  3. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  4. 24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet

    India News29 minutes ago

  5. Bumrah shares cryptic post to fire back at the critics after No 1 feat

    Sports 30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement