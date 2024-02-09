Advertisement

New Delhi: At least 2 people have been killed after a shooting in Delhi's Dwarka area on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Sonu and Ashish. Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have reached the spot and further investigation is currently underway.

“A call was received at Najafgarh Police Station reporting a shooting incident at Indra Park, near Pillar No. 80, where a young man was shot. Additionally, another call was received at Mohan Garden Police Station, informing about two individuals who were hospitalized due to gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, both victims, identified as Sonu and Ashish, have tragically passed away from their injuries”, sources told Republic TV.

Advertisement

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

(With inputs from Simran Babbar)





Advertisement