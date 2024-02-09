English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 18:40 IST

2 Dead After Shooting in Delhi's Dwarka, Probe Underway

Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have reached the spot and further investigation is currently underway.

Digital Desk
Delhi Shootout
Delhi Shootout | Image:Republic Digital
New Delhi: At least 2 people have been killed after a shooting in Delhi's Dwarka area on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Sonu and Ashish. Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have reached the spot and further investigation is currently underway.

“A call was received at Najafgarh Police Station reporting a shooting incident at Indra Park, near Pillar No. 80, where a young man was shot. Additionally, another call was received at Mohan Garden Police Station, informing about two individuals who were hospitalized due to gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, both victims, identified as Sonu and Ashish, have tragically passed away from their injuries”, sources told Republic TV. 

This is a developing story, more details are awaited. 

(With inputs from Simran Babbar)

 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 18:27 IST

