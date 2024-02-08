Updated January 12th, 2024 at 18:08 IST
BREAKING: 24 Students of Notre Dame Academy Fall Ill After High-dose Pesticide Leak in Munger
A high-dose pesticide leak on Friday leftover 24 children unconscious at Notre Dame Academy in Munger, Bihar.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
BREAKING | Image:Republic TV
Advertisement
Patna: A high-dose pesticide leak on Friday leftover 24 children unconscious at Notre Dame Academy in Munger, Bihar.
Several children have been hospitalised and authorities monitoring the situation.
Advertisement
The incident took place at 12 PM.
This is a breaking story, more details awaited.
Advertisement
Published January 12th, 2024 at 18:08 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Galleries4 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.